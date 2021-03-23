New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.08% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,192,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

