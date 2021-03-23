New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.8% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 48,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,981. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.74 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

