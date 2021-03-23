New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases Shares of 67,364 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,338,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after acquiring an additional 222,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 378,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 222,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

