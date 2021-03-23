New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes $1.43 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Workday by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,968. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -137.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average of $231.63. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

