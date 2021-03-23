New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 8X8 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 8X8 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,992. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,149. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

