New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 1.2% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,614,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $5,680,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,608. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.