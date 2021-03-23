NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.09

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.09 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.36). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.26), with a volume of 748,742 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

The firm has a market cap of £296.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.66.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

