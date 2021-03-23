News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in News by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

