Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $27.23. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 2,277 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

