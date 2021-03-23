Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,128 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up 5.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.65% of Nexstar Media Group worth $79,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,066 shares of company stock valued at $19,533,668. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. 2,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,621. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

