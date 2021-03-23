NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 2.7%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.81 and last traded at $73.66. Approximately 354,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,487,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

