NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $500.54 or 0.00906410 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $81,430.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

