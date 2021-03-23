Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $10.65. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 2,512 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

