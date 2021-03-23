Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 56.6% This Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $325,921.56 and $2.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.