NIX Trading Up 47.5% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. NIX has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $98,226.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One NIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,741.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.55 or 0.03055374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00335582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.15 or 0.00942886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00388146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.00401785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00248831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00022298 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,956,504 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

