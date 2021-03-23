nLIGHT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,313 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 463 put options.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,459,250. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in nLIGHT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in nLIGHT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in nLIGHT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,593. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

