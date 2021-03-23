Noah Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

Shares of Noah stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,871. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Noah by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 56,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

