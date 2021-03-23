Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $661.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noku has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

Noku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.