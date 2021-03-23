Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,100 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

