Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,761 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $6,237,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $66,400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

NYSE:WYND opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

