Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

FOXA opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.