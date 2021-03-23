Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

