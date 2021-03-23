Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,827.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,942.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,956.45. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,206.89 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

