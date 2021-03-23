Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

