Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,745 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 75.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

