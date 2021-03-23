Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,210 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $144.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

