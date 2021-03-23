Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 458 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Alleghany by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 68,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $632.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $622.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $663.56. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

