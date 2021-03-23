Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,664 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $464,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after buying an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 188.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $523,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

