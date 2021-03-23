Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,530 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 107,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

