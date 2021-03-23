Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

