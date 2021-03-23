Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

