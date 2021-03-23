Non-Fungible Yearn Price Tops $304.59 on Top Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 55.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be bought for approximately $304.59 or 0.00556599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00467250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00063027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00777748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00074771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,215 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

