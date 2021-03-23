Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 100,973 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 258.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

