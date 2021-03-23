Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,111 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 124.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.