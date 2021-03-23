Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.29 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.