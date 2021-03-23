Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

