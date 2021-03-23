Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

