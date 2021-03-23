Northern Trust Corp Acquires 98,611 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.16% of KAR Auction Services worth $52,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.