Northern Trust Corp Buys 22,781 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of Lyft worth $53,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,269,238 shares of company stock worth $273,181,185. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.