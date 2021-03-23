Northern Trust Corp Buys 823 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Littelfuse worth $50,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Littelfuse by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

