Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 843,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $53,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,853,000 after buying an additional 461,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 468,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. China Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.