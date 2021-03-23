Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $53,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.