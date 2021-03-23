Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

