Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.46% of Fulton Financial worth $50,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

FULT opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

