Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $49,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

