Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.00% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $51,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

