Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of IDACORP worth $53,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of IDA opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

