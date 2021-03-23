Northern Trust Corp Has $49.16 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.00% of United Community Banks worth $49,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,188,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,768,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.5% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 80,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

UCBI opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.