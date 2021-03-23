Northern Trust Corp Has $49.40 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of UBS Group worth $49,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 556.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276,899 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

