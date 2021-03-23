Northern Trust Corp Has $50.91 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.57% of Arconic worth $50,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE ARNC opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.